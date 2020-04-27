The Ink Factory Extends Co-Financing Deal, Appoints COO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ink Factory has extended its co-financing agreement with 127 Wall Productions and is promoting Rod Henwood to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

Henwood, formerly chief strategy officer, will now become COO, based in the London office. In this role, Henwood will oversee all of the commercial, business affairs and marketing activities for the company as well as the finance team under Head of Finance Ian Spence. Alongside his role at The Ink Factory, Henwood currently serves as non-executive chairman of the non-scripted TV production company Tin Roof Media.

Investor 127 Wall Productions is extending its partnership with The Ink Factory to 2024, expanding its scope to cover significant development funding and increasing its production co-financing capacity across both film and TV. The existing co-financing agreement was set up in 2017 and has supported projects such as The Little Drummer Girl.

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and founders at The Ink Factory, said: “Our renewed partnership with 127 Wall and Rod’s enhanced role across The Ink Factory are the latest in a series of strategic steps we have taken to realign behind creatively-led, well-capitalized and focused development of our slate across both film and television projects. We are thrilled to have Rod leading the charge alongside Katherine and Tracey in the next phase of our growth. And at this difficult time for the industry, the continued support of our partners at 127 Wall, alongside our recently announced investment from Endeavor Content, is particularly appreciated. Our ability to dedicate significantly increased resources to building our development slate and make sure we are in the strongest possible position when the industry emerges from hiatus is hugely important, and it is the staunch support of our partners that has made that possible.”

Henwood added: “From both inside and outside the company, I have always loved what Ink stands for as the home of great storytellers, from John le Carré to Park Chan-wook, Ang Lee and beyond. It’s a privilege to be involved in the leadership of the studio at such an exciting time for the company and the sector. Notwithstanding the times we live in, it very much feels like prospects for the company have never been brighter.”