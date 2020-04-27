Banijay Rights Expands Leadership Team Under Cathy Payne

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay Rights has bolstered its leadership team, with Roisin Thomas remaining as COO and John Richards taking up the post of CFO and both reporting to new Chief Executive Cathy Payne.

Thomas has served as COO at the distribution business since 2015, having joined Zodiak Media back in 2011 pre its merger with Banijay Group, where she served as chief of staff to two successive Group CEOs. She will now be supporting Payne in developing and implementing Banijay Rights’ overarching business strategy.

Richards joins the company from Endemol Shine International, where he served as chief financial officer since 2015 and before that as finance director of Endemol Worldwide Distribution.

Payne said: “As the business sits on the cusp of major growth, it was important to have a strong team in place to manage us efficiently through the changes. In Roisin and John, we have the perfect mix of financial acumen, operational nous and extensive industry knowledge, making us well-prepared for the future. I look forward to getting started with the new team today.”

Thomas added: “We have a busy road ahead and as the business approaches a significant phase of growth, John’s expertise is very much welcome. I look forward to partnering with him and Cathy to take Banijay Rights to the next level with the support of our wonderful team.”

Richards said: “Banijay Rights boasts a sterling reputation, multitude of content and has an exciting future ahead. It’s great to be re-joining Cathy there and I am pleased to working with Roisin to drive further growth for the business.”