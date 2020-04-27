Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Bowing Early on Disney+

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to stream two months early on Disney+ in honor of “May the 4th,” which is also referred to by fans of the franchise as “Star Wars Day.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the climactic chapter in the Skywalker saga, bringing the heroic struggle to restore peace and freedom to the galaxy to an epic, resounding conclusion. It stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo and Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

The film is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. The screenplay was written by Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams and the story is by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Abrams and Chris Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas. The ser

In addition to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney+’s “May the 4th” lineup includes the premiere of the eight-episode documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the series finale of the award-winning animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Disney+ will also honor the artistry of Star Wars with a week-long concept art takeover on the service that will see each film and series’ artwork updated on May 4 to feature its original concept paintings. On the Disney+ home screen, the animated Star Wars brand tile will be upgraded with a new animation that honors the signature hyperspace jump.

In the Netherlands, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will launch on Disney+ on May 5 due to the Memorial Day holiday.