Romantic Comedy Inside the Rain Coming to Tubi

Act 13 is bringing the indie romantic comedy Inside the Rain to the streaming service Tubi, where it will be made available for free beginning this month.

The movie centers on bipolar college student Ben Glass (Aaron Fisher), who is expelled from school and determined to prove his innocence with the help of a moonlighting call girl he meets, Emma Taylor (Ellen Toland). The film also stars Rosie Perez, Eric Roberts, Catherine Curtin and Paul Schulze. Inside the Rain is a work of fiction, though Fisher, who suffers from bipolar disorder, took the last ten years of his life and infused his own experiences into this 90-minute movie.

Fisher, director, writer and star of Inside the Rain, said, “We have been so touched by the outpouring of people waiting to see the film. What is important to us is that these audiences who have been so eager to watch the film are able to do so free of charge on Tubi.”