Endemol Shine Group Extends Samsung TV Plus Pact

Chelsea Regan


Endemol Shine Group has extended its partnership with Samsung’s TV Plus, with two new channels launching on the U.S. service as well as a new channel in Germany.

Sterling Drama launched in the U.S. last week and features British scripted titles, including the Robert Carlyle-fronted mystery drama Hamish Macbeth, The Hour with Ben Whishaw and Dominic West and the historical drama The Mill. Coming next month to Samsung TV Plus in the U.S., the Deal or No Deal channel will showcase the U.S. version of the game show hosted by Howie Mandel.

The scripted drama channel Der Serienkanal launched last week in Germany and features hit series such as Peaky Blinders, Real Humans and Gracepoint.

Endemol Shine Group partnered with Wurl to distribute its content to the Samsung TV Plus service.

Kasia Jablonska, head of digital distribution and monetization at Endemol Shine Group, said: “We are very pleased to expend this strategic partnership with Samsung TV into new markets, which is a testament to both the strength of Endemol Shine’s catalog and Samsung TV’s position in OTT market. Samsung TV is at the forefront of the change in media consumption, and with further expansion and developments in technology, it continues to deliver an amazing TV experience.”











