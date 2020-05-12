Endemol Shine Group Pacts with Plex for Catalog Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Endemol Shine Group has entered into a multi-territory content partnership with Plex, a global streaming media company, to bring titles to the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The agreement includes a raft of programming from Endemol Shine Group’s extensive library, including Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Bananas in Pyjamas, City Homicide, Deal or No Deal, MasterChef, McLeod’s Daughters, Mr Bean and Peaky Blinders.

Kasia Jablonska, head of digital distribution and monetization at Endemol Shine Group, said, “We are very pleased to launch another partnership, which demonstrates the enormous popularity of Endemol Shine’s catalog. Plex is a unique platform, combining more types of content in one solution than any other streaming service in the industry, including a media storage solution and an original media player experience with a vast media library. We are looking forward to working and growing our business together.”

Shawn Eldridge, VP of strategic alliances and content at Plex, added: “Plex has always served a global audience and growing our library of content available around the world has been a top priority. The quality of the Endemol Shine library is sure to appeal to a wide range of audiences and these titles are welcome additions to the Plex platform.”