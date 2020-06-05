Endemol Shine Group Inks Distribution Pact with Roku

ADVERTISEMENT

Endemol Shine Group has launched three channels on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and is a launch partner for The Roku Channel in the U.K.

Reel Truth Crime, DIY Daily and Wipeout Xtra are available on The Roku Channel in the U.S. The three originally created consumer-facing brands, powered by streaming technology partner Wurl, feature a host of shows from Endemol Shine Group’s content archive.

A partner with Roku in the U.K. for the launch of The Roku Channel, Endemol Shine library titles such as Animal Park, Bananas in Pyjamas, McLeod’s Daughters and Wipeout (Australia and Canada) are available on The Roku Channel with no subscriptions, fees or logins.

Kasia Jablonska, head of digital distribution and monetization at Endemol Shine Group, said: “Roku are market leaders in the TV streaming space. We’ve had a successful partnership for a while now and we are delighted to extend this partnership to increase the distribution of our world-class content in the U.S. and the U.K. with our extensive and diverse catalog and specially curated genre channels.”

Jennifer Vaux, director of content acquisition at Roku, said: “We are excited to work with world-class entertainment publishers like Endemol Shine, to offer our customers the best possible entertainment slate across the globe.”