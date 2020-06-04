WorldScreenings: Electric Entertainment’s Dean Devlin

ADVERTISEMENT

Just about a month ago, Electric Entertainment launched to the market its OTT Electric Now app, a linear and on-demand streaming video channel offering feature films and series. Electric Now offers Electric Entertainment’s movies and shows such as the top-performing Leverage and The Librarians. The app contains bonus materials from Electric’s programs and Electric’s podcast network, Electric Surge, featuring the entire video podcast library, adding more original content every week.

The Electric Now app and Electric Surge podcast network are but two of the ways that Electric Entertainment is serving fans of genre entertainment—a passion point for the company. The app, in fact, grew out of a desire to serve the enormous fan bases for its shows all in one place.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, spoke to Kristin Brzoznowski, World Screen’s executive editor, via video conference to discuss the state of the company’s various productions around the world and the rollout of its new services.

In addition, Devlin talks about Electric’s popular fantasy adventure series The Outpost, in production for its third season on The CW; the episodic crime show Almost Paradise, currently airing on WGN America, starring Christian Kane; and the recently announced reimagining of the cult-fan favorite Leverage, Leverage 2.0.

