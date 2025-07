ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment has acquired exclusive North American distribution rights from Nova Vento Entertainment to the feature film Somewhere in Montana.

Somewhere in Montana follows John Alexander (Graham McTavish), a struggling Montana rancher, who reluctantly allows a Hollywood film crew to use his land to save his ranch. Set against Montana’s landscapes, the film delves into themes of resilience, empathy and personal growth.

The feature is written and directed by Brandon Smith. Eden Matson and Joe Borden are set to produce.

“Set against the beautiful, wide-open landscapes of Montana, this film delivers strong performances and a story that really pulls you in,” said Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment. “What really got us was the father-daughter relationship and the message about finding connection despite our differences. We’re excited to get this indie film out to a broader audience.”

The deal was negotiated by Steve Saltman, head of domestic sales at Electric Entertainment, and Eden Matson, president at Nova Vento Entertainment.