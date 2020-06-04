Thursday, June 4, 2020
Home / Top Stories / Disney Pledges $5 Million for Social Justice Causes

Disney Pledges $5 Million for Social Justice Causes

Kristin Brzoznowski 12 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The Walt Disney Company has pledged $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice, starting with a $2 million donation to the NAACP.

“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” said Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice.”

The company has previously provided millions of dollars in grants to help students from underrepresented groups make the dream of higher education a reality, including $2.5 million to the United Negro College Fund. In addition, through the Disney Employee Matching Gifts program, employees are able to increase their impact in their communities by donating to eligible organizations, with the company matching those gifts.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

ALSO READ

Australia Sets COVID-19 Safety Guidelines for TV & Film Production

The Australian screen production industry has released COVID-Safe Guidelines to help get those in the TV and movie business back to work.

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.