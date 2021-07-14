Norman Lear Catalog Lands with Amazon Prime Video, IMDb TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon’s Prime Video and IMDb TV streaming services have clinched a deal for a slate of classic series from producer Norman Lear.

The collection marks the largest volume of Norman Lear complete series content ever available to stream.

Licensed from Sony Pictures Television, 227 and Diff’rent Strokes launch on Prime Video on July 15 and will be available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership. Additional titles, including The Jeffersons and Sanford & Son, will launch on Prime Video later in 2021.

All in the Family, Good Times, Maude and One Day at a Time will launch on July 15 on IMDb TV. This will be the first time that episodes of Maude and all seasons of All in the Family are available to stream.

Lear commented: “Life is a collaboration. Writing, directing and producing films and television is perhaps the most collaborative work of all. In 2018, our Act III Productions sat with the team at Sony Pictures Television and formed a partnership to not only produce new content but to bring a new awareness to my former Embassy library. That Sony found a home for that library with Prime Video/IMDb TV where new generations could find it, is the best present a man entering his 100th year can have.”

“Norman Lear is a national treasure and his impact on television and popular culture is immeasurable,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are so honored to bring his classic television series to Prime Video and IMDb TV so new audiences and a new generation can laugh, enjoy and be inspired, like so many of us have been throughout the years.”

Keith Le Goy, chairman of distribution and networks for Sony Pictures Entertainment, said: “Norman Lear’s series have never been more relevant or timely. With this deal, audiences will be able to enjoy more episodes than ever before of these groundbreaking series on Prime Video and IMDb TV. We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Amazon to bring these iconic shows to new audiences for 2021 and beyond.”