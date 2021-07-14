Rive Gauche Taps Two New Hires

ADVERTISEMENT

AfterShock Media’s Rive Gauche has appointed David Sigurani as executive VP of film and TV and Max Zupanovic as director of development for domestic film and TV.

Sigurani previously served as senior VP at Blackpills out of Europe and VP of development overseeing Turner’s Super Deluxe Studio. His credits as EP include Netflix’s Bonding, AMC Network’s The Boulet Brothers’ Dracula and Channel 4’s Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared.

Zupanovic, who has held various development roles at ICM Partners, Paramount Pictures and eOne/Hasbro, has worked on such IP as Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Transformers (reboot), Dungeons & Dragons, Power Rangers (reboot), Clue (remake), Micronauts and Ouija (reboot).

AfterShock Media CEO Jon Kramer said: “Even during these trying times, it’s thrilling that we have been able to continue growing so rapidly with the wonderful additions of David and Max. It is very gratifying to participate from the inception in the rapid growth on all fronts of AfterShock Media. From comic creation and publishing to film and TV, I couldn’t be more proud of the success we’ve accomplished so far and look forward to the many bright years to come.”