Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Rive Gauche Taps Two New Hires

Rive Gauche Taps Two New Hires

Chelsea Regan 5 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

AfterShock Media’s Rive Gauche has appointed David Sigurani as executive VP of film and TV and Max Zupanovic as director of development for domestic film and TV.

Sigurani previously served as senior VP at Blackpills out of Europe and VP of development overseeing Turner’s Super Deluxe Studio. His credits as EP include Netflix’s Bonding, AMC Network’s The Boulet Brothers’ Dracula and Channel 4’s Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared.

Zupanovic, who has held various development roles at ICM Partners, Paramount Pictures and eOne/Hasbro, has worked on such IP as Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Transformers (reboot), Dungeons & Dragons, Power Rangers (reboot), Clue (remake), Micronauts and Ouija (reboot).

AfterShock Media CEO Jon Kramer said: “Even during these trying times, it’s thrilling that we have been able to continue growing so rapidly with the wonderful additions of David and Max. It is very gratifying to participate from the inception in the rapid growth on all fronts of AfterShock Media. From comic creation and publishing to film and TV, I couldn’t be more proud of the success we’ve accomplished so far and look forward to the many bright years to come.”











Tags

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the managing editor of World Screen. She can be reached at cregan@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Series Mania to Honor Audra McDonald with Étoile Award

Series Mania has unveiled the new annual Series Mania Étoile Award, which will be presented this year to Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.