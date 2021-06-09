AfterShock Media & Legendary Prep God Country Adaptation

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Mickle, co-creator and director of Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, is set to direct the film adaptation of Donny Cates’ graphic novel God Country for Legendary and AfterShock Media.

Cates adapted the screenplay for the God Country movie. Jon Kramer and Lee Kramer from Rive Gauche, an AfterShock Media company, will produce along with Jim Mickle and Linda Moran. God Country was originally published in 2017 by Image Comics.

In God Country, elderly widower Emmett Quinlan is afflicted with dementia, with his violent outbursts becoming more than the local cops can handle. When a tornado levels his home and the surrounding West Texas town, a restored Quinlan rises from the wreckage with sound mind and body and a phenomenal power that makes him the only man who can face the otherworldly creatures that have been brought to the Lone Star State.