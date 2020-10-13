AfterShock Media Makes New Hires & Promotions

ADVERTISEMENT

AfterShock Media, the newly formed company comprised of AfterShock Comics and Rive Gauche, has revealed new appointments and promotions within Rive Gauche’s film and TV division.

Wynn Wygal has joined the Rive Gauche team from Parkes + MacDonald as senior VP of film and TV, reporting to Lee Kramer, president of film and TV. In her new role, Wygal will oversee the development team and package AfterShock IP to domestic buyers for TV and film.

Carrie Stein has been brought on as a global film and TV consultant charged with leading global expansion in both local-language production and international co-production opportunities for AfterShock IP. Stein, who previously headed up global scripted television at Entertainment One and most recently at Kew Media Group, will work in tandem with current executives Dan Shires, VP of film and TV in the U.K. and Jeff Ford, senior executive of film and TV in the U.K. Christina Poray, joining AfterShock Media from Kapital Entertainment, will serve as director of development for global film and TV for Rive Gauche, taking AfterShock IP to the international market for local-language and co-productions while also supporting domestic efforts.

Ryan Carroll has been promoted to director of comics film and TV liaison, responsible for bridging the gap between publishing and film and TV. Aaron Marion, who has worked with AfterShock since its inception, assumes the role of director of publicity. Additionally, Cara Stechmann joins as development assistant, working directly with the film and TV division; and Justina Hemperek has been hired as VP of acquisitions and sales, who will work within Rive Gauche’s distribution division.

Jon Kramer, AfterShock Media CEO, said: “As AfterShock Comics and Rive Gauche begin their strategic alliance as AfterShock Media, we’re committed to having the very best talent in place supporting and driving our global growth. AfterShock Media now has a team in place to exploit its growing collection of IP through Rive Gauche’s TV production and distribution capabilities. We are able to convert the IP from comic to TV in many ways including traditional domestic placement, international co-productions, animation, foreign language adaptations and more. We expect to partner with many different producers and media outlets around the world.”