FilmRise Ups Max Einhorn

FilmRise has promoted Max Einhorn to senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions.

Previously serving as VP of acquisitions, Einhorn will continue leading the company’s acquisitions initiatives and now will lead its co-productions team. In this new position, he will also lead the company’s initiatives to co-produce content with collaborative partners. He currently serves as executive producer on the true-crime TV series Bloodline Detectives, which he ordered for FilmRise and attached Nancy Grace as host.

Einhorn began at FilmRise in 2014 as Fisher’s assistant. He began his career in 2012, interning with producer Anthony Bregman at Likely Story and then running development for film financier Henry Pincus.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said: “Einhorn’s expanding role reflects his intense grasp of overall content strategy, international expansion, FilmRise’s commitment to original content, and the company’s extension as a service-provider to production companies and studios looking to benefit from FilmRise’s distribution expertise. We look forward to his leadership expansion with not only his proven track record with acquisitions, but now as we advance into co-productions.”