MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards 2020 Winners Announced

Reed MIDEM has unveiled the winners of the fourth annual MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards.

Dedicated to championing and promoting diversity and inclusion in all its forms across the international television industry, the awards this year featured winners across a broad range of issues. The ceremony was broadcast online, where it was open to all delegates via MIPCOM Online+ and where it is now available to view until November 17.

MIPCOM Diversify TV’s Excellence Award for Representation of LGBTQ+ in scripted went to Feel Good, produced by Objective Fiction and Objective Media Group Scotland for Channel 4 and Netflix and distributed by all3media International. The award for non-scripted for LGBTQ+ representation was given to Jake and Charice, produced by Documentary Japan, NHK, NHK Enterprises and ABS-CBN for NHK.

The Accident, produced by The Force for Channel 4 in the U.K. and distributed by all3media international, won the award for the representation of disability in scripted. In the non-scripted sub-category, the award went to Employable Me Canada, produced by Thomas Howe Associates and distributed by all3media international.

In the race and ethnicity category, the scripted series Total Control, produced by Blackfella Films for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and distributed by Keshet International, won. The unscripted winner was The School That Tried to End Racism, produced by Proper Content for Channel 4 and distributed by Banijay Rights.

MIPCOM Diversify TV’s Excellence Award for Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming went to And Then Something Changed, produced by Sticky Pictures for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and distributed by the Australian Children’s Television Foundation.

The winning programs were chosen by charitable organizations and specialized publications that campaign for equality and inclusion, including Fondation Mozaïk, GADIM, GLAAD, Mencap, Minority Rights Group, OutRight Action International, SCOPE, Show Racism the Red Card and Stonewall.

Kiddy Smile hosted the awards.

Laurine Garaude, director of the television division at Reed MIDEM, said: “We had a record number of entries to the awards this year and these winning programs stood out as exceptional even in a very competitive field. These awards recognize and champion the huge impact such powerful storytelling can have on audiences around the world and we are very proud to celebrate this year’s brilliant award winners.”