A+E Networks Appoints EVP of Strategy & Business Development

A+E Networks has named Matthew Glotzer as executive VP of strategy and business development, a newly created position.

Glotzer is tasked with creating distribution and sales strategies to monetize A+E’s library of content across all platforms, supporting the company’s businesses globally including programming, acquisitions and productions for A+E channels outside the U.S. as well as international content sales across 220 territories.

He will report to Steve MacDonald, president of global licensing and international.

Glotzer has led strategy, finance, content licensing, product/service development and creative initiatives in the music, film and television, and technology sectors. He joins A+E Networks from Intertrust Technologies Corporation, where he served as chief financial officer and head of strategy.

“A+E Networks is a global content company that stands at the forefront of storytelling. As we navigate today’s marketplace, where technology continually changes the media landscape, we look forward to Glotzer’s leadership as the newest member of our senior team,” said MacDonald. “Matt is recognized as a talented, forward-thinking executive with extensive experience and demonstrated success in strategy, finance and operations. I am excited he will play a vital role in our continued growth as the lead executive charged with developing and operationalizing the overarching strategic vision for A+E Networks’ content monetization across the globe.”

“I am thrilled to join such a passionate and creative team as the content landscape continues to evolve,” said Glotzer. “I look forward to helping A+E Networks innovate in the creation and distribution of its rapidly expanding portfolio.”