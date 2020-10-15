ViacomCBS’s JC Acosta Set for MIP Cancun Online+ Keynote

ADVERTISEMENT

Juan “JC” Acosta, president of ViacomCBS Networks Americas, has been tapped as a keynote speaker for MIP Cancun Online+.

Acosta will explore in his keynote the future of content and discuss how the organization is transforming its business model and how ViacomCBS’s mix of free and paid models, partnerships and its content studio, ViacomCBS International Studios, will play a pivotal role in the future of entertainment in Latin America.

MIP Cancun Director Bénédicte Touchard De Morant, said, “The topic of JC’s keynote could not be more relevant or timely. It will be hugely valuable to our participants and form an integral part of our program. We want to help businesses to move forward after months of being on pause. Distributors need to launch programs. Buyers need to fill schedules. Producers need financing. With key buyers and production companies already confirmed, MIP Cancun Online+ is about more than online meetings, it’s about reconnecting a community.”

Acosta commented, ”I want to thank MIP Cancun for this opportunity to share and discuss our transformative strategies to meet the demands of our partners and customers at ViacomCBS Networks Americas. I am honored to be part of such an incredible conference.”

MIP Cancun Online+ will take place online from November 17 to 20.