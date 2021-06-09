NATPE Reveals ContentCast Programming

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE has unveiled some of the industry executives that will speak at NATPE Virtual: ContentCast–The Business of Podcasting Content, including Propagate Chairman Ben Silverman and SiriusXM Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein.

In its first event dedicated to audio and its place in the content industry, NATPE will lead a discussion on the intersection between audio and television, both in taking IP from podcast to screen and as a powerful tool for television brands to service their audience. Silverman and Greenstein will be joined by Brian Baumgartner (The Office) to open NATPE in a panel titled State of the IP Union.

Andrew Wallenstein, president and chief media analyst of Variety Intelligence Platform will sit down to discuss the company’s perspectives on audio as a growing piece of the content industry.

Additional executives from companies with insights into the audio industry will be featured at the event, including Audible, Black Love Inc., Edison Research, GroupM, iHeartMedia, Imperative, RoosterTeeth, Triton Digital, ViacomCBS, Wolf Entertainment and Wonder Media Network. Moderators for the sessions include Nick Quah (HotPod) and James Cridland (Podnews).

NATPE ContentCast, which is being held on July 14, is the next of a string of events being produced under the NATPE Virtual banner, followed by NATPE Budapest International, NATPE StreamingPlus and NATPE Miami 2022.

JP Bommel, NATPE’s president and CEO, said: “The NATPE’s mission as the indispensable resource of content is to provide, inform and connect on new opportunities for our constituency. It is without question that podcasting has grown into a powerful force, attracting new audiences, support from brands, and investments from major media and tech companies. This event is about the monetization of these opportunities presented by the business of podcasting content.”