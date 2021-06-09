FilmRise Takes Rights to Surge

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired the North American rights to the feature film thriller Surge, starring Ben Whishaw.

The deal gives FilmRise North American theatrical, digital and broadcast rights to Surge, which is Aneil Karia’s feature directorial debut. Set over a 24-hour period in London, the film follows a man (Whishaw) who goes on a bold and reckless journey of self-liberation.

Surge had its worldwide premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where Whishaw won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting, and its international premiere at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama Section. It also was a special selection at the Glasgow Film Festival, Jerusalem Film Festival and Hainan International Film Festival.

Surge is produced by Julia Godzinskaya and Sophie Vickers of Rooks Nest and financed by BBC Film, the British Film Institute (BFI) awarding funds from the National Lottery, Protagonist Pictures and Split Prism Media. It was developed with the support of BBC Film and Creative England, via BFI Network using National Lottery funding.

Danny Fisher, president and CEO at FilmRise, said: “Ben Whishaw’s standout performance in this new must-watch indie thriller is a great and exciting addition to our expanding library of films featuring award-winning performances by one of the best actors of his generation.”

George Hamilton, head of sales at Protagonist Pictures, said: “Ben gives a tour da force performance in Aneil’s powerhouse debut, and we are thrilled that FilmRise will be bringing Surge to North American audiences.”