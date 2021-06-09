Netflix Sets Mike Myers Comedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Myers is executive producing and starring in the new limited series The Pentaverate for Netflix.

In the series, Myers plays seven brand-new characters. Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, Over The Moon, Dr. Ken, Community), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!, The Prom, The Lion King), Debi Mazar (Goodfellas, Entourage, Younger), Richard McCabe (The Audience, Eye in the Sky, Wallander), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous, Death on the Nile, The Stranger) and Lydia West (Years and Years, It’s a Sin, Text for You) are also on board.

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself.