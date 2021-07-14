Netflix & Universal Extend Film Pact for the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) has signed a new multiyear, exclusive licensing deal in the U.S. for animated feature films.

The Netflix window will begin after a four-month Peacock window.

This new agreement builds on Netflix’s existing Illumination output deal with Universal to now include DreamWorks Animation. Minions: The Rise of Gru, DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish will be among the initial 2022 offerings.

Netflix will also license rights to the full animated and live-action slate from UFEG about four years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s movie library.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with UFEG to bring more films from Illumination and DreamWorks Animation to our Netflix audience,” said Colin Morawski, director of studio licensing at Netflix. “As we’ve seen with our own slate, Netflix families love watching and rewatching animated films, and this deal allows us to expand our library to bring our audience more of what they want to watch.”

“Netflix has been a terrific partner and we‘re thrilled to expand our relationship,” said Peter Levinsohn, vice chairman and chief distribution officer at UFEG. “Universal Filmed Entertainment Group produces some of the biggest animated franchises and boldest originals from some of the most influential, impactful and inspiring creators in the industry. This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment.”