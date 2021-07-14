Leverage: Redemption Gets Companion Aftershow

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment has launched The Official Leverage: Redemption Aftershow: A Very Distinctive Podcast exclusively on the ElectricNOW app and channel.

New episodes of the aftershow video podcast appear Saturdays on the ElectricNOW app and will air twice on Sundays on the ElectricNOW free live channel. Each episode breaks down the themes and storylines from the show. It features interactive games, exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, among other topics.

The video podcast is hosted by Yael Tygiel (Fanversation, comicsbeat) and Felicia Michelle (KTVE NBC 10, Afterbuzz TV).

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said, “Over the past nine years, Leverage fans have come to see Sophie, Parker, Eliot and Hardison as their friends and family. It’s been amazing to see how they’ve now wholeheartedly embraced our new characters Harry and Breanna. Now, with the Leverage: Redemption aftershow, we have the opportunity to provide them with a truly in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the series.”

Tygiel added, “It’s a real dream come true to join the Electric Entertainment family, and I’m honored to be part of this exciting new project. It’s been an absolute pleasure working directly with Dean and the team behind a series I love so much.”