Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Leverage: Redemption Gets Companion Aftershow

Leverage: Redemption Gets Companion Aftershow

Kristin Brzoznowski 7 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment has launched The Official Leverage: Redemption Aftershow: A Very Distinctive Podcast exclusively on the ElectricNOW app and channel.

New episodes of the aftershow video podcast appear Saturdays on the ElectricNOW app and will air twice on Sundays on the ElectricNOW free live channel. Each episode breaks down the themes and storylines from the show. It features interactive games, exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, among other topics.

The video podcast is hosted by Yael Tygiel (Fanversation, comicsbeat) and Felicia Michelle (KTVE NBC 10, Afterbuzz TV).

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said, “Over the past nine years, Leverage fans have come to see Sophie, Parker, Eliot and Hardison as their friends and family. It’s been amazing to see how they’ve now wholeheartedly embraced our new characters Harry and Breanna. Now, with the Leverage: Redemption aftershow, we have the opportunity to provide them with a truly in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the series.”

Tygiel added, “It’s a real dream come true to join the Electric Entertainment family, and I’m honored to be part of this exciting new project. It’s been an absolute pleasure working directly with Dean and the team behind a series I love so much.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Norman Lear Catalog Lands with Amazon Prime Video, IMDb TV

Amazon’s Prime Video and IMDb TV streaming services have clinched a deal for a slate of classic series from producer Norman Lear.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.