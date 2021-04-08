The Problem with Jon Stewart Debuting on Apple TV+ Fall 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple has unveiled the series title for Jon Stewart’s return to television, The Problem with Jon Stewart, which will premiere this fall on Apple TV+.

The Problem with Jon Stewart is a multiple-season, one-hour, single-issue current affairs series that will explore topics that are part of the national conversation, as well as Stewart’s advocacy work. Each season of the series will be further explored in a companion podcast to continue the discussion.

The show will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. It is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions. Chelsea Devantez is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is the executive in charge of production. Apple TV+ has also partnered with Stewart and his production company on a first-look deal on projects to be produced and developed for the service.