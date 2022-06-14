Apple Signs Ten-Year Deal with Major League Soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple and Major League Soccer (MLS) have closed a ten-year deal that sees the Apple TV app serve as the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match beginning in 2023.

From early 2023 through 2032, every live MLS match will be available on a new MLS streaming service available exclusively through the Apple TV app.

In addition to all of the match content, the service will feature a new weekly live match whip-around show and also game replays, highlights, analysis and other original programming.

The live and on-demand MLS content will provide in-depth, behind-the-scenes views. A broad selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free. Access to the new MLS streaming service will be included as part of MLS full-season ticket packages.

At launch, all MLS and Leagues Cup matches will include announcers calling the action in English and Spanish, and all matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French.

“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “Given Apple’s ability to create a best-in-class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it’ll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you’re a super fan or casual viewer.”

“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration—just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch. We can’t wait to make it easy for even more people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite club.”