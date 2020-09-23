Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Patricia Arquette & Ben Stiller Reteam for Apple Series

Kristin Brzoznowski 10 hours ago Top Stories


Apple has ordered High Desert, which will star Patricia Arquette (Boyhood, Escape at Dannemora, The Act), who will also executive produce.

The project reunites Arquette with Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora), who will direct the first episode and executive produce through Red Hour Films. High Desert follows Peggy (Arquette), a former addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

The series is created and written by Nancy Fichman (Nurse Jackie, Damages), Katie Ford (Miss Congeniality films) and Jennifer Hoppe (Grace and Frankie, Nurse Jackie, Damages), who will also serve as executive producers.

Nicky Weinstock will also executive produce alongside Stiller. Molly Madden and Tom Lassally executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts Entertainment.

High Desert marks Apple’s second partnership with Arquette and Stiller following the series order for Severance, an upcoming workplace thriller starring and executive produced by Arquette and Adam Scott.











