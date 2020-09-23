Paul Zilk Exits Reed MIDEM, Michel Filzi Named Successor

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Zilk has decided to step down from his role as president and CEO of Reed MIDEM, organizer of such events as MIPCOM and MIPTV, with Michel Filzi named as his successor.

Filzi, who is president and CEO of sister company Reed Expositions France (REF), succeeds Zilk, effective October 1.

Zilk joined Reed MIDEM in 2001 and has been CEO for more than 17 years. He will take on an advisory role to Dominic Feltham, the EMEA president for Reed Exhibitions, for the next 12 months.

Filzi has 22 years of experience at Reed Expositions France, including six years as CEO. He will remain as president and CEO of Reed Expositions France and will continue to report to Feltham.

Feltham said, “We are grateful to Paul for his leadership and success in building strong brands that have served customers worldwide in continuously-evolving industries. Michel Filzi is an experienced leader, and I am confident he will do an excellent job as the new head of Reed MIDEM.”

Zilk commented, “I am immensely proud of Reed MIDEM. We have a talented multicultural team and many wonderful partners and clients. The past 19 years have been terrific, but this is the right time to refocus my interests and energies. Following lots of preparation in recent months, I look forward to helping Michel with our transition.”

Filzi noted, “Reed MIDEM has always been an innovative organizer of leading, premium quality international events for business leaders. With Paul’s support, I am really looking forward to working with the outstanding Reed MIDEM team to create new opportunities to deliver exceptional value for our customers.”