Apple & Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions in First-Look Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple has tied up with Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions in a multiyear first-look deal, which includes film and TV productions from the prolific director and producer for Apple TV+.

Apple is currently working with Scorsese on the film Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be directed by Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Sikelia Productions was established by Scorsese in 2003. The company manages and produces all of Scorsese’s projects, including The Irishman (2019), Silence (2016), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), The Departed (2006) and The Aviator (2004), along with series Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014) and Vinyl (2016). Documentaries include The 50 Year Argument (2014), Shine A Light (2008) and No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005), and documentaries currently in post-production include An Afternoon with SCTV, as well as an untitled Fran Lebowitz project and untitled David Johansen project.