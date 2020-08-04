Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Home / Top Stories / Apple Ties Up with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way

Apple Ties Up with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way

Kristin Brzoznowski 13 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Apple has entered into a first-look deal with Appian Way Productions, the film and TV production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson.

The multiyear agreement covers TV projects and unscripted features. It follows previous partnerships between Apple and DiCaprio, including the highly anticipated film Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and a series order for Shining Girls, a new thriller starring Elisabeth Moss and produced by Appian Way.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

ALSO READ

SVOD Subs Rose 28 Percent in 2019

The number of SVOD subscriptions worldwide rose by 28 percent in 2019, according to Digital TV Research.

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.