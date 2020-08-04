Apple Ties Up with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple has entered into a first-look deal with Appian Way Productions, the film and TV production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson.

The multiyear agreement covers TV projects and unscripted features. It follows previous partnerships between Apple and DiCaprio, including the highly anticipated film Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and a series order for Shining Girls, a new thriller starring Elisabeth Moss and produced by Appian Way.