A+E Networks Promotion for Distribution & Strategy

A+E Networks has elevated Sara Hinzman to senior VP of distribution and strategy, having previously served as VP of content distribution.

In this expanded role, Hinzman continues her oversight of content distribution sales and takes on the additional responsibility of distribution strategy for the company’s portfolio of products and services from A&E, HISTORY and Lifetime. Hinzman leads a team that works across distributors in the U.S. and Canada, and with distribution partners such as AT&T, Comcast, Hulu, NCTC and others.

Based in New York, Hinzman continues to report to Jane Rice, executive VP of content distribution and marketing at A+E Networks.

“Sara’s insight and keen acumen are exemplary, and her experience has proven instrumental in securing strategic deals and bringing success to our group and our business overall,” said Rice.