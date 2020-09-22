New Sales Structure In Place at Banijay Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay Rights has set up its new sales structure, following Banijay’s acquisition of Endemol Shine Group, under the leadership of CEO Cathy Payne.

The scaled-up distribution entity comprises a catalog of 88,000 hours, comprising some of the biggest brands on the planet, such as Survivor, MasterChef, Temptation Island, Mr Bean and Grantchester.

Headquartered in London, the team will also have sales representatives in offices around the world, including Paris, Moscow, Sydney, L.A., Miami, Mumbai and Singapore.

The sales business within the EMEA territories are under the guidance of Executive VP Tim Mutimer. It includes Chris Stewart, confirmed as senior VP for the U.K. and Ireland; Claire Jago, senior VP for Nordics; Matthew Hodges, senior VP for German-speaking EMEA; Elliott Chalkley, senior VP for Italy and Iberia; Alex Le Merle as senior VP for Benelux; and Paris-based Isabelle Queme as senior VP for French-speaking EMEA. Samia Moktar is VP for CEE and airlines; Marion Vergnaud VP for Greece, Turkey, Romania and Balticsl Robin Pollok VP for the Middle East, Israel and Africa; and Alexander Rubanov VP for Russia and CIS with CEE support by Tatjana Kostovski, sales manager. Across social media and digital monetization, the team is completed with the appointment of Shaun Keeble as VP of digital.

In Asia, Rashmi Bajpai has been confirmed as executive VP for the region, alongside Daryl Kho, senior VP for Asia formats, and Kanchan Samtani, VP for Asia handling finished tape. Lyle Bettson-Barker is appointed as senior VP for Australia and New Zealand and Kell Hoddinott as VP for Australia and New Zealand.

Veronique Verges takes up the role of senior VP for LatAm finished tape, with Michelle Wasserman as senior VP for LatAm formats, and Lauren Farrar is VP for AVOD and U.S. minor. Matt Creasey, who was confirmed earlier this summer as executive VP of sales, acquisitions and co-productions for rest of world, will oversee the aforementioned sales operatives outside of EMEA.

Simon Cox will take on the role of senior VP of acquisitions, working with Emily Elisha, who is named VP of acquisitions.

Payne commented: “We are proud to have such a dynamic and experienced team in place. Armed with great talent and an unrivaled catalog of depth and strong storytelling, I am confident Banijay Rights will deliver the service and content expected from one of the world’s most significant distribution players.”