Mark & Carl Fennessy Step Down from Endemol Shine Australia

Co-CEOs Mark and Carl Fennessy are stepping down from their roles at Endemol Shine Australia, with Peter Newman to run the business as chief executive officer.

During their more than ten-year tenure, the brothers oversaw the merger of the Endemol and Shine businesses in Australia and have subsequently led the team’s development and production of many major global entertainment franchises.

Newman has been with Shine/Endemol Shine Australia for eight years, most recently as chief content officer. He joined Shine back in 2012 as creative director, before taking up the CCO post in 2018. Newman will now strategically lead the business’ content pipeline and overarching operations.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, commented: “The Fennessy brothers have long-served as commendable businessmen at the forefront of the country’s creative industry and we wish them all the best with where their artistic journey takes them next. We now welcome Peter who is a commercially sound producer and entrepreneur and has all the attributes we look for in our leaders. Having been close to the business’ creative core and key in driving the success of the label’s most recent hits, he is an incredible asset to Banijay as we continue to evolve our creative vision and set our strategy in Australia.”

Newman added: “It’s been amazing to work with Mark and Carl over the last eight years and it’s an honor to take up the reins of this impressive newly-combined company. Endemol Shine Australia has always been about supporting and empowering the great people behind the world-class production of our shows. I’m incredibly proud of our workplace culture, our focus on creative excellence and will ensure we continue to do what we do best; working with our broadcast partners to deliver their audiences outstanding content. Banijay generates some of the world’s best TV formats and I can’t wait to bring them to life here in Australia.”

Mark and Carl Fennessy commented: “Ten years ago we commenced a journey with Elisabeth Murdoch to ‘Inspire, Create and Shine’. The period since has been like one long day filled with rewarding experiences and great success but the time has come for the next adventure. We’re grateful to the broadcasters for their support and we salute our incredible team of talented executives with whom we’ve had the privilege to lead. We look forward to a much-needed break and extend our best wishes to Banijay.”