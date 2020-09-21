Ruptly Opens Online Journalism School

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruptly has established Ruptly Academy, a new virtual school that aims to discover the next generation of journalism talent.

Ruptly Academy’s first program is a free ten-week course in Practical Journalism, set to begin on 29 October. It will feature tutorials by Ruptly’s senior team as well as assignments, feedback webinars and personal coaching. The Academy’s first course will include a wide range of subjects—from content verification and live broadcasting techniques to working in warzones, making money in journalism and harnessing the power of social media.

Upon completion, select candidates will be offered an internship at one of Ruptly’s international bureaus.

Dinara Toktosunova, CEO of Ruptly, commented: “The post-COVID world will be a very challenging place for young journalists. As a major player in the news industry, we feel it is up to us to do whatever we can to nurture up-and-coming talent. Ruptly Academy will provide valuable training and employment opportunities for young, ambitious reporters and help them fulfill their potential. We’re excited to play our part in raising the journalists who will shape the future of news.”