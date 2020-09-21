Blue Ant International Unveils Refreshed Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Ant International’s slate includes more than 100 hours of new programming, across documentaries, factual, specialist-factual and kids’ categories.

Debuting at MIPCOM next month, the new slate includes docs such as 9/11 Kids, No Responders Left Behind, The Two Lives of Li Ermao and The Shadow of Dumont. The new factual content features Christmas at Chatsworth House, which looks at the inner workings of a historic British estate; Hotel Paranormal, a ten-part supernatural docuseries narrated by Dan Aykroyd; and Aging Well Suzuki Style, which follows 83-year-old David Suzuki as he sees how well he’s aging.

Among the new natural-history series from Love Nature’s slate of original 4K programming are Stormborn, narrated by Golden Globe winner Ewan McGregor, and A Bee’s Diary. Rounding out the offering is a raft of new series in the distributor’s kids’ and family category, including the second season of Detention Adventure and Nikola Tesla and the End of the World.

Blue Ant International has created a bespoke online portal for its entire slate of newly released titles.

Ludo Dufour, senior VP of international co-productions and sales at Blue Ant International, said: “Blue Ant International has an incredible amount of newly acquired premium content from a variety of production companies ranging from single series to large library acquisition deals. We’ve been in constant contact with our international buyers over the last several months and are heading into this year’s fall market season with a carefully selected array of premium, compelling content that will appeal to audiences everywhere.”