Schitt’s Creek, Succession, Watchmen Lead Emmy Wins

The 72nd Emmy Awards saw HBO take home 11 wins, including four for the limited series Watchmen, while the comedy Schitt’s Creek scored a record-setting sweep with seven wins in seven categories.

Schitt’s Creek stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy won for outstanding lead actress and lead actor in a comedy series, respectively. Daniel Levy picked up the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series, and he and Andrew Cividino also won for directing. Daniel Levy picked up the supporting actor nod for comedy, while co-star Annie Murphy for won supporting actress. Schitt’s Creek also took home the trophy for best comedy.

Succession‘s Jeremy Strong was named best actor in a drama series. Zendaya won best actress in the drama category for Euphoria. Supporting wins went to Billy Crudup for The Morning Show and Julia Garner for Ozark. The drama win for writing went to Jesse Armstrong for Succession, which also landed Andrij Parekh a win for directing. Succession won for drama series.

Regina King won for Watchmen in the lead actress in a limited series or movie arena. Mark Ruffalo took the honor for I Know This Much Is True on the lead actor side. Supporting nods went to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) and Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America). Watchmen‘s Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson won in the category for writing. Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) was recognized for directing. Watchmen won for outstanding limited series.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won in the variety talk series category. RuPaul’s Drag Race triumphed for reality-competition show.