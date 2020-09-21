Beyond Rights Makes Pair of Senior Appointments

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Rights has tapped Jimmy Humphrey as head of acquisitions and co-productions, while Simona Argenti has been confirmed as head of sales.

Both Humphrey and Argenti held the same positions at TCB Media Rights when it was acquired by Beyond International.

The re-organization of TCB Media Rights and Beyond Distribution has resulted in the majority of personnel being retained. Only seven London-based employees have left because of role redundancies, mostly in sales positions.

CEO Kate Llewellyn-Jones said: “Jimmy and Simona are exceptional senior executives, with excellent track records in their respective fields. I am delighted to confirm their new leadership roles within Beyond Rights and look forward to working closely with them to demonstrate to the international marketplace what an exciting and spirited business we now have. I firmly believe that our independence, financial stability and healthy mid-size scale, coupled with innovative approaches, flexibility and an enviable content pipeline, will create enduring partnerships with buyers and producers and mark us out as ‘one to watch’ in the evolving distribution industry.”