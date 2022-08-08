Beyond Rights Inks Deal with OTTera

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Rights has signed a deal with digital content distribution business OTTera to support its FAST strategy.

The collaboration will see a suite of branded and IP-lead FAST channels launched around the globe in the coming months.

Based in Los Angeles, OTTera offers a white-label service that creates highly customized OTT services. It currently manages over 80 OTT services and more than 200 channels, with more than 100 million users worldwide.

“We are excited to work with OTTera to further develop our business in the digital space and create ever more direct touchpoints with consumers over time,” said David Smyth, CEO of Beyond Rights. “OTTera has an excellent track record for successfully managing and monetizing content, so we know we are in very good hands. We are keen to see how this new partnership progresses and how it can benefit the evolving Beyond Rights business, as well as the wide range of content creators with which we work.”

Stephen L. Hodge, CEO of OTTera, added, “Beyond Rights has made a name for itself as a revered distributor of premium titles globally. With an ever-growing catalog of content and expansive rights, OTTera looks forward to our team working together closely with David and his team at Beyond to deliver and monetize FAST channels and VOD to top platforms worldwide.”