Ryan Reynolds Takes Stake in FuboTV

Maximum Effort Productions, a production company co-founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey, has secured an equity stake in FuboTV, striking partnerships across unscripted and scripted content.

Their partnership includes an exclusive first-look for unscripted TV series, through which Maximum Effort will launch Maximum Effort Network, a linear channel on FuboTV. Maximum Effort Productions has been granted creative control over the channel’s content.

Maximum Effort now also has a blind scripted deal with FuboTV.

Maximum Effort Productions will maintain its three-year first-look development deal with Paramount Pictures, announced in May 2021, for feature projects.

“Maximum Effort’s mission is to bring people together in fun and unexpected ways, and we think today’s announcement with Fubo will help do just that,” said Reynolds. “FuboTV has taken a fresh approach to developing and delivering content in the digital age and the entire team is passionate about thinking differently and taking chances. I genuinely can’t believe Maximum Effort gets to program our own network. I am beyond excited and grateful to Fubo.”

“I am thrilled to announce FuboTV’s partnership with Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, James Toney (chief strategy officer) and Maximum Effort,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV. “Ryan is not only an A-list Hollywood star but also a serial entrepreneur with a stellar track record across sports (as owner of the Wrexham soccer club), advertising, content and marketing. We plan to leverage Ryan and George’s expertise, creativity and advertiser relationships to underwrite network programming through innovative marketing partnerships that leverage Fubo’s data capabilities and interactive technology stack. Ryan and Maximum Effort have demonstrated their confidence in FuboTV and what we plan to create together through an equity agreement encompassing stock at higher than today’s trading price. We can’t wait to get started.”

“It’s so exciting to partner with Ryan, George and James to launch a new entertainment network,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of original programming at FuboTV. “We all feel the opportunity to co-create scripted and unscripted content without the usual layers of approvals necessary at other networks will open the creative floodgates.”