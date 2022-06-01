FuboTV Adds Three to Executive Team

ADVERTISEMENT

FuboTV has made a trio of appointments to bolster its strategic partnerships, content strategy and business development operations.

Ben Grad has been named senior VP and head of strategic partnerships and operations, reporting to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO. In this newly created role, Grad will be responsible for developing and leading key external partnerships and internal cross-functional initiatives for the company, covering both the streaming and online wagering segments. Grad, who joined FuboTV in 2017, was most recently senior VP of content strategy and acquisition. He previously held strategy and partnership roles at Verizon, Fuse, Time Warner and Universal Music Group.

Todd Mathers will fill the role of senior VP of content strategy and acquisition, reporting directly to Henry Ahn, chief business officer. In his new role, Mathers will oversee content strategy, acquisition and licensing for FuboTV and has been tasked with expanding the company’s portfolio of sports, news and entertainment programming while also realigning licensing costs with both existing and new content partners. Prior to joining FuboTV, Mathers was head of content strategy and business development for Verizon Fios.

Andrew Steinberg has joined FuboTV as VP of business development, reporting to Ahn. In this role, Steinberg will manage and grow distribution of FuboTV’s networks and create new business opportunities with current platform partners such as Amazon Fire, Apple, Google, Roku and Samsung TV. Prior to joining Fubo, Steinberg was director of business development and partnerships for Goldin.

Gandler said: “Ben’s understanding of FuboTV’s business, combined with his expertise and track record as a media executive, will be invaluable as we transition from a startup to a growth-oriented media and technology company. We look forward to the impact Ben can have in this broader strategic role as FuboTV targets profitability in 2025.”

Ahn said: “Todd and Andrew have demonstrably helped expand and diversify the revenue streams of some of the world’s most renowned media businesses. We are excited to tap into their expertise to grow our sports entertainment content experience across multiple platforms, while managing costs for consumers and providing value for our shareholders. I am thrilled to welcome Todd and Andrew to FuboTV.”