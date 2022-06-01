Ampere: Originals Dominate Netflix U.S. Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 50 percent of the slate of content available to Netflix’s American subscribers is original or exclusive, per Ampere, second only to Apple TV+ and well ahead of Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Ampere’s SVOD tracking data reports that Netflix offers around 7,000 titles to its American customers, with more than 3,700 being original and exclusive movies and TV shows. In 2016, originals and exclusives only accounted for about 5 percent of its U.S. inventory. Netflix’s original content spend peaked at $6.2 billion in 2021, well ahead of Disney+’s $2.8 billion. Ampere expects that by the end of 2024, 75 percent of the movies or TV shows on Netflix will be originals or exclusives.

The streamer’s originals and exclusives accounted for 12 percent of the 100 most popular titles available on SVOD in the U.S. in Q1, including the final season of Ozark and the second season of Bridgerton.

“Netflix’s increasing content self-sufficiency is necessary for today’s streaming market,” said Joe Hall, analyst at Ampere Analysis. “The rise of studio-led direct-to-consumer platforms has led to a shrinking pool of licensable content as studios prefer to keep productions in-house. Original content also allows platforms to offer exclusive titles internationally without additional licensing costs. This is particularly important as Netflix sets its sight on acquiring more international subscribers to compensate for maturity in developed markets.”