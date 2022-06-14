Snapchat Enters New Content Partnership with ITV

ADVERTISEMENT

Snapchat has teamed with ITV to host made-for-mobile, short-form content from the broadcaster’s biggest shows on its content platform Discover.

Snapchat users will be able to access clips from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Love Island and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Fans can watch, share and discuss the latest episodes of the series and watch the build-up and official highlights from the FIFA tournament.

Snapchat will also create custom augmented reality lenses for select ITV shows.

Lucy Luke, head of U.K. partnerships at Snap, said: “Our mission is to make Snapchat the fastest way for our community to be informed and entertained by a trusted group of diverse publishers and storytellers. We are thrilled to partner with ITV and continue to grow our slate of U.K. broadcasters on Discover. This partnership aligns with our strategy to provide Snapchatters with the best shows that are tailor-made for mobile.”

Bhavit Chandrani, director of digital and creative partnerships at ITV, added: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Snapchat—the Gen Z community on Snapchat is highly engaged, and we’re keen to offer them the opportunity to view ITV content in different ways. This partnership is a great opportunity for us to continue to engage with this community and our audiences in a new environment.”