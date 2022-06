ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ is rolling out in 42 new countries and 11 new territories this week, following the launch today in Greece, Turkey and countries in Central and Eastern Europe, including Poland, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic and Croatia.

The service arrived in South Africa on May 18 and across the Middle East and North Africa on June 8. On Thursday, June 16, Disney+ will also launch in Israel, making the service available in 60 countries across EMEA.