Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Tops May’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a prequel in the Star Wars franchise focusing on the titular character, has picked up the most followers on Instagram since its launch on Disney+ of all the new series that made their debut in May, according to The WIT.

Set ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the series has racked up 276,000 Instagram followers. It stars Pedro Pascal (2.5 million followers), Rosario Dawson (1.5 million) and Diego Luna (1 million).

Ersan Kuneri (The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri), which has picked up 57,000 followers since it bowed on Netflix for second place, is a Turkish drama series starring Ezgi Mola (6.2 million followers), Cem Yılmaz (5.2 million), Çağlar Çorumlu (397,000) and Zafer Algöz (225,000). It centers on a man who was at the center of the erotic film industry in the ’70s.

In third with 39,000 followers, ¿Quién es la máscara? is the Uruguayan adaptation of the singing competition format The King of Mask Singer that airs on Teledoce (La Tele). It sees 16 celebrities take to the stage wearing masks so they are not recognized and features Emir Abdul (6.4 million followers), Patricia Wolf (71,000), Fata Delgado (56,000) and Sofía Rodríguez (45,000) as judges.

Conversations with Friends (26,000), a drama series adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, bowed on Hulu last month. Set in Dublin, the fourth-place series centers on two college students and the strange, unexpected connection they forge with a married couple. Joe Alwyn (922,000 followers), Jemima Kirke (591,000), Sasha Lane (183,000) and Alison Oliver (27,000) star.

Rounding out the top five with 21,000 followers, Soy famoso ¡sácame de aquí! bowed on Azteca 1 in Mexico featuring celebrities such as Magaly Chavez (1.6 million followers), Guty Carrera (1 million), Pancho Uresti (588,000) and Jessica Diaz (572,000). A local adaptation of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, it sees the celebrities live together in the jungle and compete in physical and mental challenges.

A revival of the Canadian sketch show that aired from 1988 to 1995 on CBC, The Kids in the Hall has picked up 20,000 Instagram followers since it launched on Prime Video for sixth place. It features the return of the original troupe, including Mark McKinney (76,000 followers) and Dave Foley (17,000), reprising fan-favorite characters and assuming some new ones.

In seventh place with 12,000 followers, The Games is a reboot of the celebrity sports contest that aired on Channel 4 from 2003 to 2006 and now airs on ITV in the U.K. It involves 12 celebrities—six male and six female—competing in Olympic-style sporting events such as weightlifting, gymnastics and diving. Holly Willoughby (7.8 million followers) and Freddie Flintoff (997,000) host.

À La Carte, with 8,000 followers for eighth place, is a comedy-drama series created by Breanna Hogan that follows an overachiever in her 20s who had high moral standards her entire life but ends up being a man’s mistress. The ALLBLK series stars Kendall Kyndall (1.9 million followers) and Mike Merrill (125,000).

Based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, the Hulu drama series Candy stars Jessica Biel (11.3 million followers), Pablo Schreiber (484,000) and Melanie Lynskey (101,000). Set in 1980 Texas, it tells the story of how a woman who seemed to have everything killed her friend from church with an ax. The series picked up 8,000 followers on Instagram for ninth place.

Completing May’s top-ten list, Stand-Up Revolution has racked up 7,000 followers since its debut on Antena 1 in Romania. The entertainment show puts stand-up comedians (beginners and experienced) in competition with a jury of four-star comedians to win the opportunity to perform on stage alongside them. Comedians Costel (70,000 followers), Dan Badea (69,000), Teo (58,000) and Vio serve as judges.

Sign up here to receive the Social Wit List in your inbox every month.