Wednesday, June 15, 2022
June/July Digital Editions Now Available

The June/July digital editions of World Screen, TV Real, TV Kids and TV Listings are now available, including embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen
Movie Magic: World Screen’s second TV Movies Screenings Festival showcases the breadth of the film offering available to buyers today. Plus, a look at highlights from KOCCA’s K-Format Showcase.

TV Real
Interviews with ZDF Studios’ Ralf Rückauer and Autentic’s Patrick Hörl. Plus, the premiere of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars.

TV Kids
Going Green: Children’s media executives discuss the important role that the TV industry plays in spreading awareness about the climate crisis. Plus, interviews with Paramount Global’s Jules Borkent—recipient of the TV Kids Pioneer Award—ZDF Studios’ Jan-Frederik Maul, The Jim Henson Company’s Halle Stanford and The Garcías’ Jeff Valdez.

TV Listings
Highlights from several distributors, including links to trailers.











The leading source of information for the international media business.

