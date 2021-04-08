9 Story Sends Fugget About It Around the World

ADVERTISEMENT

9 Story Distribution International has secured multiple new sales for its prime-time animated comedy Fugget About It.

New broadcast deals include Amazon Prime Video and Comedy Central in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. 9 Story previously announced that it had launched Fugget About It on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. last year. Fugget About It will be available for audiences in Germany, Switzerland and Austria on May 5 on Comedy Central, and on July 1 on Amazon Prime Video. Series guest stars include Howie Mandell, Alan Thicke, Andrea Martin and Jason Jones.

Fugget About It follows mobster Jimmy Falcone and his family as they are relocated to Regina under the witness protection program. Falcone, once a feared capo in the Gambini crime family, draws the line when his associates insist he whack his Uncle Cheech. With the mob out to kill him, he has no choice but to become a witness for the Feds.

Produced by 9 Story Media Group, Fugget About It originally launched on TELETOON at Night. Developed for the TELETOON at Night Pilot Project and picked up as a Hulu original series, Fugget About It was created by Nicholas Tabarrok and Willem Wennekers, and developed by Jeff Abugov. Executive producers are Nicholas Tabarrok, Willem Wennekers, Jeff Abugov and for 9 Story, Vince Commisso and Steven Jarosz.

Joss Duffield, VP of distribution for 9 Story, said: “The demand for adult animation continues to rise, and we’re thrilled that Fugget About It has been part of this growth. Fugget About It has become a cult classic in North America, and it’s exciting to see it gain momentum with European broadcasters at a time where everyone needs comedic relief.”