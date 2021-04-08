MIPTV Spotlight: Banijay Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service, set in the Australian outback, is an action-packed drama on Banijay Rights’ slate about medical heroes saving lives while living their own.

Thirty-five years after the Chernobyl disaster, Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle sees the presenter spend a week living inside the exclusion zone. 24 Hours in A&E draws viewers into the lives of patients, their families and medical staff.

“Heart and soul are at the center of each of these titles,” says Claire Jago, Banijay Rights’ senior VP of Nordics.

She adds, “With such an expansive library, we have something that will attract all audiences and work on any platform.”