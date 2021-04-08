MIPTV Spotlight: ZDF Enterprises

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspired by real events, the ZDF Enterprises thriller ANA. all in. is set in the gambling world and follows criminal lawyer Ana Tramel as she fights to clear the name of her brother, who has been accused of murder.

The new French series Voltaire in Love is a historical action drama that explores the early life and evolution of the philosopher.

Ku’damm 63 is set in post-war Berlin and follows a conservative matriarch and dance school owner and her daughters.

“We have been busy the last year adding more genres and more quality drama from all over the world,” says Robert Franke, VP of ZDFE.drama.

He adds, “Buyers can expect high-quality drama series that we are extremely proud to represent.”

Leading ZDF Enterprises’ kids’ content slate, Zoom—The White Dolphin tells the story of Yann, a teenager who heads off on exciting adventures with a mysterious and remarkably intelligent white dolphin. “Comedy and humor are central to the series, expressed through a host of colorful characters,” says Peter Lang, VP of ZDFE.junior.

Pan Tau, a reinvention of the much-loved children’s classic, sees the dapper character supply help with a smile and his magical bowler cap.

The animated series Space Nova follows the Aussie space-exploring Nova family. “Space and understanding Earth’s place in the universe is one of the major topics of the series, and through this, connects kids with authentic engagement in STEM,” says Lang.

He adds, “ZDF Enterprises’ junior department has been able to boost its production slate with a handful of new high-class commissions in live action and animation.”

ZDF Enterprises’ Myths—The Greatest Mysteries of Humanity aims to determine how much truth is in historical lores.

In Touch with a Giant Pacific Octopus delves into the private lives of these sea creatures, while Crime Scene: Antiquity sees modern forensics and experimental archaeology used to identify criminals.

“These programs use the latest scientific knowledge, provide deep insights and tell fact-based stories in an entertaining manner,” says Ralf Rückauer, VP of ZDFE.unscripted.

He adds, “ZDFE.unscripted’s aim is to enhance the genre and deliver the best-quality factual programs.”

“Our topics work internationally on all [possible] distribution ways to the audience,” says Fred Burcksen, president and CEO of ZDF Enterprises.

He adds, “We have a lot of new programs in our catalog, and we are proud to present them to our partners and clients.”