Sky New Zealand, NBCUniversal Ink Multiyear Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

NBCUniversal has signed an expanded multiyear deal with Sky in New Zealand covering films, drama and comedy series, entertainment, reality and news across multiple platforms.

Covering broadcast channels, on-demand and streaming, the pact includes series produced by Sky Studios, Universal Television, UCP, NBCU International Studios and Universal Television Alternative Studios. Sky customers will also be able to access movies from the studio’s film portfolio and the linear channel brands E! and CNBC.

Titles available to Sky New Zealand subscribers include Young Rock, The Equalizer, We Are Lady Parts, Gangs of London, A Discovery of Witches, Riviera, Treadstone, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Office. Blockbuster films such as Trolls World Tour and The Croods: A New Age will be available to Sky Movies and Neon customers. The deal also brings Universal TV to Sky customers as of April 30, delivering crime and drama procedurals. Sky will also continue to carry news channel CNBC and hold exclusive broadcast rights to E!

“With an amazing stream of new blockbuster movies and TV series to come, an incredible collection of popular library content, a brand-new channel for our customers in Universal TV and continued access to E! and CNBC, we’re really excited by this deal,” said Sophie Moloney, chief executive at Sky New Zealand. “Not only does it strengthen the depth and breadth of our offering, but it also secures more of the content that our customers love and value. Having tested the channel concept through our Sky Nation panel, customers are excited to be welcoming Universal TV to Sky.”

Chris Taylor, NBCUniversal’s managing director for distribution and networks in Australia and New Zealand, added, “We are delighted to build upon our longstanding partnership with Sky. This new deal is the most expansive in our history of doing business with Sky and ensures that audiences in New Zealand will continue to be entertained by NBCUniversal’s vast portfolio of stellar drama and comedy series, hit movies and compelling channel brands for many years to come.”