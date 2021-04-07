Nicely Taps Scott Kirkpatrick for Distribution & Co-Productions

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment has appointed Scott Kirkpatrick, an alum of NENT Studios UK (formerly DRG), as executive VP of distribution and co-productions.

At NENT Studios UK, Kirkpatrick was serving as senior VP of North American sales, co-production and global digital strategy. Kirkpatrick and Nicely Founder Vanessa Shapiro previously worked together at MarVista Entertainment, where he served as executive director of distribution.

“I’m delighted that Scott and I will be working together again, he’s a talented executive with deep industry experience and will be invaluable as we continue to grow the company,” commented Shapiro. “We’re very proud that amidst this Covid pandemic, we will be releasing a total of 12 new movies this year, with four of them to be showcased to buyers at MIPTV. We applaud all of our talent and content creators for all of their hard work in adapting to this new normal.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Nicely Entertainment,” Kirkpatrick added. “Vanessa is an extraordinary businesswoman and has an incredible pulse on the industry. I’m very much looking forward to seeing Nicely continue its strong growth curve and cannot wait to dive into brokering deals on her new slate of films and television co-productions.”