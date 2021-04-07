Dr. Richard Haass to Keynote NATPE Virtual: News Television

Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Kristin Brzoznowski


Richard Haass, the president of the Council of Foreign Relations, will deliver the opening keynote at NATPE Virtual: News Television.

The new, free event will be hosted by Gio Benitez, ABC News Transportation Correspondent. It will take place on April 20, featuring keynotes, firesides and panel discussions covering news franchises, streaming, sponsorship sales and different concentrations, including sensationalized breaking news, politics, crime, health, financial, entertainment, sports, weather, special interests and more. Among the companies participating are AccuWeather, Axios, CNN, Newsmax, PBS and Tubi, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event will host the inaugural NATPE News Awards, honoring excellence in TV news reporting. Greg Kelly (Greg Kelly Reports) is being recognized for excellence as an anchor.

